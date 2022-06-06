WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department is looking to the public for help in identifying two women responsible for the larceny of credit cards and the use of those credit cards.

According to a social media post by the West Springfield Police Department, the larceny happened on May 19 at around 1:15 p.m. at Panera Bread in the Riverdale Shops.

Courtesy of West Springfield Police Dept.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Latino at (413)-263-3210 ext 0 or Text-A-Tip (Text SOLVE plus message to 274637 on your cell phone) If you wish to remain anonymous you may.