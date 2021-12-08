West Springfield Police looking for man in connection to dumping incident

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department is looking to the public for help identifying a man responsible for an illegal dumping incident behind a business on Memorial Ave.

According to the release provided by the West Springfield Police Department, the man was seen driving a pickup truck. The West Springfield Police Department is asking the public to call Detective Kennedy at 413-263-3210 extension number 229.

Courtesy of West Springfield Police Dept.

Members of the community can also use Text-A-Trip (Text SOLVE plus message to 274637 on a cell phone) to aid in assisting the West Springfield Police Department about this incident. It is noted that if you wish to be anonymous you may.