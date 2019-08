WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department needs the public’s help in identifying a man accused of stealing power tools at a department store.

Police say around 3:00 p.m. on July 28, a man at a department store off Riverdale Street allegedly stole power tools worth about $500.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kennedy at 413-263-3210 ext. 229 and can remain anonymous.