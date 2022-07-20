WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man allegedly involved in the theft of 2 electric bikes from a home on Labelle Street.

According to a social media post by the West Springfield police Department, the incident happened at around 5:45 p.m. Police say the man also appears to be the same person who stole a white 2012 Ford F-150 from New Bridge Street earlier in the day.

PHOTOS:

Courtesy of West Springfield Police Department

Courtesy of West Springfield Police Department

Courtesy of West Springfield Police Department

If you have any information you are asked to call Detective Cady at (413)-263-3210 ext. 235. You may remain anonymous.