WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man allegedly involved in the theft of 2 electric bikes from a home on Labelle Street.
According to a social media post by the West Springfield police Department, the incident happened at around 5:45 p.m. Police say the man also appears to be the same person who stole a white 2012 Ford F-150 from New Bridge Street earlier in the day.
PHOTOS:
If you have any information you are asked to call Detective Cady at (413)-263-3210 ext. 235. You may remain anonymous.