West Springfield Police looking for shoplifting suspect

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department is looking for the community’s help to identify a man believed to be involved in a shoplifting this weekend.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, a man in West Springfield allegedly stole over $400 worth of merchandise from a store on Memorial Avenue, according to police.

The West Springfield Police Department advises residents to call Detective Kennedy at (413)-263-3210 extension 229 if you have any information regarding this man’s identity or whereabouts. If you would like to remain anonymous, police recommend using the Text-A-Tip. Text SOLVE to 274637 with the information on your cell phone.