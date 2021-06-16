West Springfield Police looking for suspect that left hit and run accident

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help on a hit and run incident that occurred on Route 5 Monday morning.

Police say a red sedan was involved in the incident and drove away from the accident around 8:52 a.m. Monday morning at the intersection of East Street and Route 5. The driver of the other vehicle involved, a white Ford Ranger, suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

If you witnessed the accident or have any information on the red sedan, you are asked to contact West Springfield Police Officer Shawn Knox at 413-263-3210 Ext. 228.