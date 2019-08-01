Breaking News
West Springfield Police looking for suspect wanted for attempted murder

Crime

(West Springfield Police Department)

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – West Springfield Police are looking for a man wanted for attempted murder and assault and battery charges.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, 40-year-old Saeed Ali has an active warrant for running over a victim several times with a car in a parking lot off Memorial Avenue in West Springfield on July 12. He allegedly left the area after the incident.

Police say Ali has a lengthy criminal record and is considered dangerous.

Anyone who has seen him or has any information on his location is asked to call police.

Posted by West Springfield Police Department on Thursday, August 1, 2019

