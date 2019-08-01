West Springfield Police looking for suspect wanted for attempted murder

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – West Springfield Police are looking for a man wanted for attempted murder and assault and battery charges.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, 40-year-old Saeed Ali has an active warrant for running over a victim several times with a car in a parking lot off Memorial Avenue in West Springfield on July 12. He allegedly left the area after the incident.

Police say Ali has a lengthy criminal record and is considered dangerous.

Anyone who has seen him or has any information on his location is asked to call police.