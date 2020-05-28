West Springfield police looking for suspects breaking into storage units

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in West Springfield are looking for the public’s help to identify three suspects shown in a video breaking into units at a storage facility.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, three men are allegedly responsible for breaking into several storage units on May 15 at around 11:15 p.m. One of the men in shorts is wearing two different sneakers, one black and one white.

If you can can identify any one in the video or have information you are asked to call Detective Guindon at 413-263-3210 ext. 245 and can remain anonymous.