West Springfield police looking to identify alleged drill thief

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in West Springfield are looking to identify a man they say stole a drill kit over the weekend.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, at about 11 a.m. the man stole a DeWalt Hammer Drill Kit from a store on Riverdale Street Sunday.

Police said the drill kit is worth $299.

Anyone who may recognize the man is asked to call West Springfield Police Detective Kennedy at 413-263-3210 ext 229.

