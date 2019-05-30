West Springfield police looking to identify alleged drill thief

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in West Springfield are looking to identify a man they say stole a drill kit over the weekend.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, at about 11 a.m. the man stole a DeWalt Hammer Drill Kit from a store on Riverdale Street Sunday.

Police said the drill kit is worth $299.

Anyone who may recognize the man is asked to call West Springfield Police Detective Kennedy at 413-263-3210 ext 229.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.