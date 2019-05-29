West Springfield police looking to identify alleged headphone thief

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield police are asking for help identifying a man they say stole expensive headphones from a store on Riverdale Street earlier this month.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, the man stole two Yamaha headphones, which are valued at $338.

Police said the theft took place the morning of May 20 at 10:30 a.m.

Anyone who may recognize the man is asked to call West Springfield Detective Kennedy at 413-263-3210 ext. 229.

