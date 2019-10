WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two women for allegedly using a stolen credit card.

According to West Springfield police, the two women pictured used the stolen credit card at a department store in Memorial Avenue on September 23.

If you recognize any of the two suspects or have any information you’re asked to call the West Springfield Police Department at (413) 263-3210 and reference case 19-80105-OF.