WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department is looking for the public’s assistance in finding a man suspected of committing identity fraud.

According to the West Springfield Police Department Facebook page, the man is wanted for attempting to steal thousands of dollars from an elderly person at a local institution by trying to commit identity fraud.

If you have any information about this man you are asked to contact Detective Arslan at (413) 263-3210 ext. 233. Please reference case number 22-3253-OF. You may remain anonymous if that is preferable.