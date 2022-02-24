WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department (WSPD) is looking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man in regard to a store theft.

According to the WSPD Facebook page, the man is wanted for the theft of approximately $1,300 of merchandise from a business off Riverdale Street in West Springfield on Wednesday, February 23. Police say the suspect is a repeat offender of theft from the store.

If you have any information about this man or incident, please contact Detective Kennedy at (413) 263-3210 ext. 229 or Text-A Tip. (Text SOLVE plus message to 274637 on your cell phone) If you wish to remain anonymous you may.