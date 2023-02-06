WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connecting with stealing from a business.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, the man is allegedly responsible for a theft from a business in West Springfield.

(Courtesy: West Springfield Police Department)

If you can identify him or have any information call West Springfield Police Detective Kennedy at 413-263-3210 extension 229 or Text-A-Tip, text SOLVE plus a message to 274637 on your cell phone. You can remain anonymous.