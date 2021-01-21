West Springfield police looking to identify suspects caught on camera breaking into business

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department is asking for your help in identifying several men who broke into a business on December 20.

The suspects broke into a business in the Merrick section of West Springfield early in the morning, according to police.











The vehicle seen in the photos was used to leave the area. Police say the suspects took alcohol and boxes of new sneakers.

If you are able to identify the suspects, you are asked to contact the West Springfield Police Department at (413) 263-3210 ext. 229. You may remain anonymous.