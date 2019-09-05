West Springfield Police looking to identify theft suspect

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly stole $70 sneakers at a department store on Riverdale Street in West Springfield on July 18.

According to West Springfield Police, the man in the pictures left the store in a black Toyota Highlander driving at a high speed toward a police car, almost hitting the car, after he failed to stop for police.

(West Springfield PD)

(West Springfield PD)

Police say the Toyota had been used in multiple larcenies in West Springfield and surrounding communities and has been used by multiple suspects.

If you have any information you are asked to call Detective Kenndy at 413-263-3210 ext. 229.