WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department is looking to identify two armed robbery suspects.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, two men are wanted for questioning related to an armed robbery that occurred at a store off Riverdale Street on Monday.

The armed robbery happened around 2:00 p.m.

(Photo: West Springfield Police Department)

(Photo: West Springfield Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kennedy at 413-263-3210 ext. 229. You can remain anonymous.