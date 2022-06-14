WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two motorcyclists Tuesday afternoon.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, at around 2:45 p.m. near Mittineague Elementary School, two motorcyclists were seen driving aggressively, revving their engines, giving crossing guards hand signals, and scaring students being crossed.

PHOTOS:

Courtesy of West Springfield Police Department

Courtesy of West Springfield Police Department

If you can identify the motorcyclists, you are asked to call the West Springfield Police Department at (413) 263-3210 and ask for the Traffic Bureau.