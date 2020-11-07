West Springfield Police looking to identify two people suspected of theft

Credit: West Springfield Police Department

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department is looking for your help in identifying a man and women suspected of stealing over $750 worth of clothing from a department store on Riverdale Street.

According to West Springfield Police, when the two were confronted inside the store by an employee, the man allegedly pulled out a knife and aggressively charged at them. The two suspects then left the store through an emergency exit.

Outside the building, the two were seen entering a red 2006 Mercury Mariner.

The stolen merchandise was men’s athletic gear, estimated to be worth over $750.

If you have any information on the two suspects or the vehicle, you are asked to contact Detective Kennedy at the West Springfield Police Department at 413-263-3210 ext. 229.

