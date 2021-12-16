West Springfield police looking to identify woman accused of stealing cell phone

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield police are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who allegedly stole a cell phone.
According to the West Springfield Police Department, the woman shown in the photos is responsible for a larceny of a cell phone from a business on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield.
If you recognize her or have any information you are asked to contact Detective Guindon at 413-263-3210 extension 245 or Text-A Tip. (Text SOLVE plus message to 274637 on your cell phone) and can remain anonymous.