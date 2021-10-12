West Springfield police looking to identify woman allegedly involved in store theft

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: West Springfield Police Department

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department is looking to identify a woman allegedly involved in a store theft.

West Springfield Police say she is allegedly responsible for a theft at a West Springfield store. No other information was provided about the theft.

If you can identify her, you are asked to contact West Springfield Police Detective Kennedy at (413) 263-3210 ext. 229. You can also text-a-tip to 274637 by texting SOLVE and your message. You may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories