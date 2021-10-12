West Springfield police looking to identify woman allegedly involved in store theft

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department is looking to identify a woman allegedly involved in a store theft.

West Springfield Police say she is allegedly responsible for a theft at a West Springfield store. No other information was provided about the theft.

If you can identify her, you are asked to contact West Springfield Police Detective Kennedy at (413) 263-3210 ext. 229. You can also text-a-tip to 274637 by texting SOLVE and your message. You may remain anonymous.