West Springfield Police looking to identify women accused of stealing liquor

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in West Springfield are asking for help identifying two women they say stole more than $100 worth of liquor.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, the theft took place on July 3 at about 2 p.m. at a store on Riverdale Street.

Police said two bottles of liquor worth $160 were stolen during the incident.

Anyone with information on the identities of the women is asked to call West Springfield Detective Kennedy at 413-263-3210 and reference case 19-11856-OF.