WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The West Springfield Police Department is asking the public for help.

According to police, they are looking to identify a sexually threatening man, who was involved in an incident that occurred on Sunday. The incident happened at the Great Clips hair salon on 343 Memorial Avenue. The photos below are of the person in question.

West Springfield Police Department

West Springfield Police Department

West Springfield Police Department

West Springfield Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Arslan at 413-263-3210 ext. 233. Those with information may remain anonymous.