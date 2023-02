WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating an identity fraud suspect.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, the suspect is involved in an identity fraud that took place at a business on Park Street in West Springfield. The incident occurred on Thursday at approximately 3:45 p.m.

West Springfield Police Department

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of the suspect, contact Detective Latino at (413) 263-3210 ext. 244.