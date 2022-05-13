WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two women believed to be involved in two shoplifting incidents.

The two women are allegedly repeat shoplifters at a business on Riverdale Street. Police say the first incident occurred on January 13 and the second incident occurred on May 11. Approximately $700 worth of products have been stolen by the two suspects.

If you can identify these women, you are asked to contact Detective Kennedy at 413-263-3210 ext. 229. You can also text-a-tip by texting SOLVE plus your message to 274637. You may remain anonymous.