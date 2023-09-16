WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects who used a stolen credit card.
These two individuals were involved in the theft of a credit card and its fraudulent use, according to the West Springfield Police Department.
If anyone has information on the two suspects, contact Detective Dente at (413) 263-3210 ext. 229 or Text-A-Tip (text SOLVE plus message to 274637 on your phone). You may remain anonymous.
