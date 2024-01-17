Man runs from traffic stop after allegedly stealing at local business

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man for a theft that occurred at a local business.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, the incident occurred on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. The man ran from police when they tried performing a motor vehicle stop.

Credit: West Springfield Police Department

The suspect was driving an older model Toyota Camry with an unknown or out-of-state license plate. If anyone has information on this suspect, contact Detective Azadan at (413) 263-3210 ext. 272.