WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man for a theft that occurred at a local business.
According to the West Springfield Police Department, the incident occurred on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. The man ran from police when they tried performing a motor vehicle stop.
The suspect was driving an older model Toyota Camry with an unknown or out-of-state license plate. If anyone has information on this suspect, contact Detective Azadan at (413) 263-3210 ext. 272.
22News began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow WWLP-22News on X @WWLP22News and Facebook.