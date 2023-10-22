WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects who are involved in larceny.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, these two individuals were involved in the larceny of a wallet containing credit cards and then proceeded to use them.

West Springfield Police Department

It is being asked that if anyone has information, contact Detective Dente at (413) 263-3210 ext. 229 or Text-A-Tip (Text SOLVE plus message to 274637 on your cell phone). If you wish to remain anonymous you may.