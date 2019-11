WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help identifying the man pictured in connection with fraud and larceny.

The West Springfield Police Department is trying to identify the man for fraud and larceny charges from an 83-year-old person’s bank account.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Price at (413) 263-3210 ext. 225 and reference case number 19-20231.

You can remain anonymous.