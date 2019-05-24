West Springfield Police seeking identity of man accused of larceny

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help identifying a larceny suspect.

West Springfield Police told 22News the man pictured was allegedly involved in a larceny of tires at a business on Riverdale Street.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call Detective Hebert at the West Springfield Police Department at (413) 263-3210, ext. 222 and reference case number 19-8847-OF.

You can remain anonymous.

