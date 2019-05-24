West Springfield Police seeking identity of man accused of larceny

Crime

by: Nancy Asiamah

Posted: / Updated:
West Springfield larceny_1558662562956.jpg.jpg

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help identifying a larceny suspect. 

West Springfield Police told 22News the man pictured was allegedly involved in a larceny of tires at a business on Riverdale Street. 

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call Detective Hebert at the West Springfield Police Department at (413) 263-3210, ext. 222 and reference case number 19-8847-OF

 You can remain anonymous. 

Find 22News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Editor's Pick

More Editor's Pick