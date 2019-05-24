West Springfield Police seeking identity of man who allegedly stole debit card

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying a male who allegedly stole a debit card.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, a man was seen on a bank surveillance camera making an unauthorized withdrawal at a drive-through ATM using a stolen debit card that was reported by a resident.

Detective Guindon told 22News, the report was filed back in February when a woman’s credit cards went missing.

Guindon said it wasn’t until recently that she received notifications of her card being used at multiple locations including Agawam, Springfield, and Chicopee.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Guindon at 413-263-3210 ext. 245 and can remain anonymous.

