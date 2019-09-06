Watch Live
West Springfield Police seeking identity of men accused of stealing tools

Photo: West Springfield Police Department

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help identifying two men accused of stealing power tools from a store on Riverdale Street in West Springfield. 

West Springfield Police told 22News the men allegedly stole items worth $800 from the department store on Wednesday around 11:30 a.m. 

Police say the two left the area in the vehicle pictured below, with a Massachusetts license plate 9ZZ125.

Photo: West Springfield Police Department

Anyone with information on their identity is asked to call Detective Kennedy at the West Springfield Police Department at (413) 263-3210 ext. 229. You can remain anonymous.  

