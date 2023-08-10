WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual suspected of engaging in two separate shoplifting incidents.
According to police, the individual captured in the provided photographs is believed to be connected to shoplifting activities that transpired in West Springfield on both July 29 and August 5.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Detective Latino at (413) 263-3210 extension 224 or to Text-A-Tip (Texting ‘SOLVE’ plus your message to 274-637). If you wish to remain anonymous, please specify when contacting police.
