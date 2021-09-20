West Springfield Police warn the public of recent car break-ins

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield Police are warning residents to lock their car doors after hearing reports of car break-ins.

According to a statement by the West Springfield Police Department, a man was captured on a resident’s surveillance system attempting to break into their car. This report comes from the Apple Ridge Rd/Cayenne Street neighborhood.

West Springfield police are asking the public to call them if they recognize the man in the attached picture or if they have any information on recent car break-ins at 413-263-3210.