West Springfield sex offender arrested for failure to register new address

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department arrested a sex offender Tuesday who failed to register a new address.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, Gerry A. Lewis was arrested on November 4 after police received information about Lewis living at an address in West Springfield. Lewis last registered in March as a Level 3 sex offender in Agawam.

After police conducted an investigation, Lewis was living at 137 Sibley Avenue in West Springfield for approximately two months. An arrest warrant was issued for Lewis and he was arrested without incident. Lewis is charged with Sex Offender Failure to Register (Level 2 or 3).