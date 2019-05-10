West Springfield sex offender arrested

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A West Springfield sex offender was arrested at a home on Fairview Ave. Thursday.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, Joseph Falcone was arrested after the Sex Offender Audit Unit investigated and verified that Mr. Falcone had moved to a new residence without notifying the police or the Massachusetts Sex Offender Board.

Falcone is now legally registered as residing on Fairview Ave and is being charged with an MTC warrant and a sex offender fail to register.

The following information is from the Sex Offender Registry Board website:

Joseph Rocco Falcone

DOB: 1957

Height: 6’1″

Eye Color: Brown

Race: White

Weight: 326 lbs

Hair Color: Gray or Partially Gray

Jurisdiction:

Open and gross lewdness and lascivious behavior Conviction Date: 09/22/2003

Assault with intent to commit rape Conviction Date: 11/29/1993

Indecent assault and battery on a person aged 14 or older Conviction Date: 04/03/1987



