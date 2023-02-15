WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield Police are looking to identify a suspect who allegedly stole from a business.

The man allegedly shoplifted more than $800 worth of merchandise from a West Springfield business last Thursday. In the photos provided by police, the suspect is wearing a beanie, with a gray and black sweatshirt and jeans.

Credit: West Springfield Police Department Credit: West Springfield Police Department

If you can identify the suspect, you are asked to contact West Springfield Detective Kennedy at 413-263-3210 ext. 229. You can also text-a-tip to 274637 by texting SOLVE plus your message. You may remain anonymous.