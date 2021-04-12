West Springfield woman arrested for allegedly stealing safe from disabled resident’s apartment

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A West Springfield woman has been arrested after allegedly entering a disabled residents apartment and stealing a small safe.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, on Thursday the suspect, Danielle Zucco, was at the Westfield Street apartments with an unknown person. Zucco allegedly faked an injury to enter into an apartment of a disabled resident. Inside the apartment, she was again able to trick the victim and placed herself alone in a separate room.

In the room, Zucco had access to a small safe containing a large amount of cash. The victim started to become suspicious and entered the room when she claimed to see Zucco crawling out of the window, passing the small safe to the unknown person waiting outside. The two suspects ran off and drove away in a black sedan.

On Friday, officers were able to identify and arrest Zucco on Elm Street. Officers also discovered five bags of heroin stamped “Yeezy” on her during the arrest.

Zucco was charged with: