PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A West Stockbridge man pled guilty to cocaine charges and has been sentenced to prison.

According to the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office, 49-year-old Michael Purry of West Stockbridge was sentenced to five to six years in prison for the charges of possession of a Class B substance with intent to distribute and distribution of cocaine. Purry must also forfeit $5,269.

On January 22, 2020, members of the Berkshire County Drug Task Force conducted a search warrant at a home on 35 Appleton Avenue in Pittsfield following an extensive investigation of the residence.

Purry and four others were inside the home at the time. Police seized the following items:

A scale with white powder residue

Drug dealing paraphernalia including a razor blade, sandwich size plastic bags and a dealer blowout

A plastic bag containing a hard white substance

A large knife and fake gun

A jacket containing $2,009 in cash (Purry later admitted to owning the coat)

The hard white substance was later confirmed to be cocaine and the bag also had Purry’s DNA on it.

Purry has previously been convicted of drug and gun charges in the past. He has been sentenced three times for other charges.