Western Massachusetts couple arrested in Upstate NY on gun, drug charges

QUEENSBURY, NY (WWLP) – A western Massachusetts couple is facing gun and drug charges after police stopped their car on I-87 in Upstate New York late Tuesday night.

New York State Police troopers arrested Eddie Santiago of Springfield and Carmen Rosario of East Longmeadow for criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree while they were traveling northbound on I-87 in Queensbury around 11:15 p.m.

Troopers initially stopped the vehicle after the driver, Santiago, allegedly failed to use his turn signal and was not staying in his lane on the highway. While questioning Santiago and Rosario after stopping the vehicle, troopers say an odor of burnt marijuana and an odor of an alcoholic beverage were present.

The troopers searched the vehicle and allegedly located drugs, a loaded handgun and an unspecified amount of money.

Both Santiago and Rosario were arrested and sent to Warren County Jail after not making bail.