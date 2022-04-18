WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWLP) – If you are the victim of a scam and paid by wiring money through Western Union, you may be eligible for a refund.

In 2017 Western Union agreed to a $586-million settlement with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) for violating the law when it failed to provide consumer protections for anti-money laundering, and aiding and abetting wire fraud.

Refunds are available to persons who wired money to pay scammers through Western Union between January 1, 2004, and January 19, 2017.

If you received a pre-filled claim form in the mail that showed eligible dollar loss amounts based on a report filed with Western Union, you can use it to submit your claim. If you didn’t get a form in the mail, you can file a claim online. You can use the same link if you have questions about the claims process or what to do if you disagree with the loss amount printed on the claim form.

The refund claim form must be submitted online or postmarked on or before July 1, 2022 .

The FTC warns consumers about what to look for to avoid a refund scam: