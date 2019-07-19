Westfield father accused of severely injuring infant daughter released from jail

LUDLOW, Mass (WWLP) – The Westfield man who was held on a $1 million bail in connection with allegedly assaulting his infant daughter in 2018, was released from Hampden County Jail on Thursday.

According to Robert Rizzuto of the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, Daniel Torres was released on a $20,000 bail with GPS monitoring by the court.

According to court documents obtained by 22News in July 2018, Daniel A. Torres was charged with assault and battery on a child with substantial injury, assault and battery, reckless endangerment of a child, and intimidate witness, juror, police, court official.

Torres was allegedly alone with the victim while the mother was at work. According to the police report, Torres initially told officers he didn’t know how his daughter sustained her injuries. The father later allegedly told police he accidentally struck the victim while playing with her on the floor and slapped her in a fit of frustration.

It wasn’t until several hours later that Torres allegedly called 911 for help.

The 8-month-old girl was left on life support before she died on July 31, 2018.