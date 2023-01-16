WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For the fifth time within the last year, pride flags on display at a home on South Maple Street in Westfield have been stolen and vandalized.

Westfield police have shared surveillance photos of two suspects, and one bystander possibly recording, as they grab two pride flags from the front porch of the home early Monday morning. Westfield police say the suspects then burned the flags behind the YMCA before being picked up by a vehicle in front of the library. The vehicle was last seen traveling westbound on Court Street.

Credit: Westfield Police Department

In September, two suspects were recorded on camera at the same Westfield home vandalizing pride flags. A man with his face covered by his shirt was seen taking a rainbow flag and a transgender pride flag from the home’s front porch. A person on the sidewalk was also seen, possibly recording the incident on their phone. The suspects are believed to be responsible for multiple thefts at this same house, allegedly motived by bias against the residents.

If you have any information on the suspects, you are asked to contact Westfield Detective Tsatsos at 642-9385 or a.tsatsos@cityofwestfield.org.