Westfield man arrested for hit and run in East Longmeadow

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The East Longmeadow Police Department received a report of a car crash on Pleasant Street.

On Tuesday evening around 10:08 p.m. a caller reported a hit and run. A vehicle crashed into another parked vehicle on Pleasant Street and the suspect walked away from the scene of the incident.

According to a release sent out by the ELPD, Officer Anthony Dieni, saw a man a short distance away from the car crash and recognized him. Konstantin Gladysh, was the same man previously arrested a day prior for Unarmed Burglary and Possession of Class E Substance.

The responding officers said that there weren’t any other occupants in the vehicle and had “observed that the crashed vehicle appeared to have driven up and over a vehicle that was parked on the street, indicative to them that the moving vehicle had been operating at a very high speed.”

When officers engaged with Gladysh, to conduct a wellness check, he denied being involved in the car crash saying “that he had been walking from the area of the rotary where a friend had dropped him off,” and refused to disclose the name of the person who allegedly dropped him off.

Detectvies conducted an investigation and determined that Gladysh matched the description that the witness had previously given. Additionally, the vehicle that crashed had been reported stolen out of Westfield approximately one hour earlier.

According to the East Longmeadow Police Department, Konstantin Gladysh, will be arraigned in the Palmer District Court on Wednesday morning.

Konstantin Gladysh (24) of Westfield was charged with the following: