WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Westfield man was arrested in Ware Monday after officers were called to check on a driver passed out in a parked vehicle.

Ware officers were asked to conduct a welfare check on a man sitting in a vehicle at the McDonald’s parking lot around 7:30 p.m. on Monday. When officers approached the vehicle, they found the man passed out in the driver seat and observed a bundle of suspected heroin and a needle on the man’s lap.

The driver was woken up by police and identified as 42-year-old Jesse McClenahan of Westfield. An additional 150 bags of suspected heroin was found inside his vehicle. The drugs were taken to a Massachusetts State Lab for further tests.

Credit: Ware Police Department

McClenahan was arrested and charged with possession to distribute a Class A substance, heroin. He was arraigned in Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown on Tuesday.