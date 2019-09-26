Westfield man pleads guilty to child porn offenses

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Westfield man pleaded guilty in Springfield federal court Wednesday to child pornography charges.

According to the Department of Justice, 48-year-old Stephen Cote pleaded guilty to three counts of receipt of child porn, one count of distribution of child porn and one count of offering to receive child porn. A sentencing date has been scheduled for December 18, 2019.

Cote was indicted in January 2016 and has been in custody since his arrest in 2018.

Between April 30, 2013, and May 31, 2015, Cote sent and received child porn by text and email. He also offered to receive child porn.

The Department of Justice said Cote exchanged porn with Bruce Singer, who was sentenced in July 2019, to serve 96 months in prison for various child porn offenses. The court said the two communicated electronically, discussing their shared interest in the sexual abuse of children.

Cote could serve more than 20 years in prison, a lifetime of supervised release and pay a fine of more than $250,000. If Cote accepts a plea agreement, he could spend 15 years in prison.