Westfield man sentenced for assault with hammer in 2016

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Westfield man was sentenced to eight to ten years in prison after being found guilty for the second time for an assault on two victims with a hammer in 2016.

According to James Leydon, Spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, Adrian Hinds was found guilty Friday for two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. This is the second time Hinds has been found guilty for the assaults.

On March 23, 2016, Hinds is said to have attacked a female who was exiting her apartment on Southwick Road in Westfield. The woman’s roommate saw the attack and attempted to help her but was also attacked. The unprovoked attack happened outside of the apartment complex where Hinds lived as well.

Hind was originally found guilty in September of 2018 for two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, resulting in serious bodily injury. He was sentence to 10 to 12 years in prison. However, this past April the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ordered a new trial, saying the original trial judge made a mistake by not allowing the defense to utilize an expert witness in Hind’s self-defense argument.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni stated, “I commend both victims of this attack for courageously facing their attacker in court and working with my office to bring the defendant to justice, twice. For the second time, I commend Assistant District Attorney Janine Simonian for her resilience, and commitment to justice, in prosecuting this case, and once again securing a conviction and a just result for the victims.”

He will also receive five years of probation and is ordered to stay away from the victims, as well as mental health evaluations.