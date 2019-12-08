Westfield PD investigating possible shots fired at Walmart

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield Police are investigating shots fired at a Walmart Saturday night.

Westfield Police Sgt. Florek told 22News around 6:30 p.m, officers received multiple reports of a disturbance involving two men at a Walmart located on 141 Springfield Road.

Sgt. Florek said the two suspects allegedly had a knife and a handgun. A witness told officers one shot was fired in the parking lot, however, no shell casings were found.

Westfield Police Detective Bureau is currently investigating. No suspects have been arrested and no names have been released.

22News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.