WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people have been identified to police for allegedly attempting to rob a convenience store in Westfield.

According to the Westfield Police Department, the two people in the photos allegedly covered their faces and attempted to rob the New Corner Variety on Crown Street around 8:00 p.m. on Thursday. One of the suspects placed a paper bag over his hand to hide it and demanded money from the clerk.

Both suspects left the store on bicycles after the clerk said he was calling the police. The department was asking for the public’s help in identifying them Tuesday night. Police were able to receive information on their identities but did not say if any arrests have been made at this time.