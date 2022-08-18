WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield police are searching for a woman that entered the Walmart dressed like a store employee and stole several items.

On July 29 around 11:35 a.m., the suspect can be seen on surveillance camera wearing a Walmart vest entering the store to blend in and look like an employee. She then left the store with several expensive items.

“Apparently she mistook ‘Everyday low prices,’ for ‘every day NO prices,’ as she stole two expensive vacuums and a trash bin with bags, and then fled the store,” said Westfield Police on social media.

The vehicle she drove away in was discovered to be stolen from Springfield so the registration was no use in helping to identify the woman.

Credit: Westfield Police Department

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect, you are asked to call the Westfield Police at 413-572-6400. You may remain anonymous.